Talk Out of School
Highlights of our 2021 podcasts
Highlights of our 2021 podcasts

Educators of NYC
Dec 18, 2021

Daniel shares some of the highlights of the interviews of 2021. From Randi Weingartenn to Dr. David E Kirkland. From Critical Race Theory to Re-opening our schools during the pandemic.

