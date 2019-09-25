High Stakes Testing and Lead Contamination in NYC Schools

Catch up on this week's episode where Leonie Haimson talked with NYC Council Member,Mark Treyger, chair of the Education Committee on what we learned from yesterday's Council hearings on excessive high-stakes testing in NYC schools. Then we were joined by Christopher Werth, whose ground breaking WNYC investigations on lead contamination in NYC schools helped lead to a new round of testing and remediation by the NYC Department of Education. Originally aired on WBAI Free Speech Radio 99.5 FM on Sep. 25, 2019.
Talk Out of School
A weekly podcast and radio show on WBAI 99.5 FM NYC, hosted by Leonie Haimson of Class Size Matters, and Daniel Alicea of Educators of NYC. We speak about the issues and controversies affecting public schools and public education in New York City, statewide and nationally.A weekly podcast and radio show on WBAI 99.5 FM NYC, hosted by Leonie Haimson of Class Size Matters, and Daniel Alicea of Educators of NYC. We speak about the issues and controversies affecting public schools and public education in New York City, statewide and nationally.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes