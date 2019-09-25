The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
High Stakes Testing and Lead Contamination in NYC Schools
High Stakes Testing and Lead Contamination in NYC Schools

Sep 25, 2019

Catch up on this week's episode where Leonie Haimson talked with NYC Council Member,Mark Treyger, chair of the Education Committee on what we learned from yesterday's Council hearings on excessive high-stakes testing in NYC schools. Then we were joined by Christopher Werth, whose ground breaking WNYC investigations on lead contamination in NYC schools helped lead to a new round of testing and remediation by the NYC Department of Education. Originally aired on WBAI Free Speech Radio 99.5 FM on Sep. 25, 2019.

