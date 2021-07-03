The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
Critical Race Theory within the context of NYC public education with Dr. Denisha Jones and Dr. David E. Kirkland
Critical Race Theory within the context of NYC public education with Dr. Denisha Jones and Dr. David E. Kirkland

Jul 03, 2021

Resources:

The Right Has Chosen Critical Race Theory as Its New Boogeyman to Scare Voters – by David E Kirkland

- Honesty on critical race theory – by Dianne Ravitch

- What Is Critical Race Theory, and Why Is It Under Attack? - By Stephen Sawchuk 

