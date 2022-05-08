The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC
Talk Out of School
Conversation with Rep. Jamaal Bowman
0:00
-56:22

Conversation with Rep. Jamaal Bowman

Educators of NYC's avatar
Educators of NYC
May 08, 2022

Student data breach in NYC also impacted charter schools, districts, NY Post, May 6, 2022 

Why Mayoral control needs to be amended, Class Size Matters, March 2022 

New and Emerging threats to Student and Teacher data privacy, Presentations at the NPE conference, April 30, 2022

Rep. Bowman's website    and his  The Green New Deal for Public Schools bill 

Washington Post, Congress may create massive program to collect college student data,    April 4, 2022

Constituents can send their own letters to Congress in opposition to the College Transparency Act here

Rep. Bowman on Twitter; @JamaalBowmanNY; also his Instagram  and Tiktok

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Educators of NYC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture