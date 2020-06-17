Charters Receiving PPP Funds & Advice on Discussing Institutional Racism with Kids

Charter schools and the Payroll Protection Program

Carol Burris and Marla Kilfoyle, Did some charter schools double-dip in federal coronavirus relief funding?, Washington Post

Erica Green, Charter Schools, Some With Billionaire Benefactors, Tap Coronavirus Relief, NY Times

Network for Public Education, What do you think? Are charter schools public schools or small businesses?

Email info@networkforpubliceducation.org if you discover that charter schools in your community have applied for or received PPP funds.

Resources about race and racism in schools and the larger society

Center on Culture, Race and Equity: Equity & Culturally Responsive Resources and Black Lives Matters at Schools Symposium

Imani Perry, Racism is Terrible. Blackness is Not, Atlantic

Howard Zinn, A People’s History of the United States

Howard Zinn, A Young People’s History of the United States

Beverly Tatum, Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria: And Other Conversations About Race

Shawn Ginwright, The Future of Healing: Shifting from Trauma Informed Care to Healing Centered Engagement, Medium