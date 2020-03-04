The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC
Talk Out of School
CBOs & Pre-K/3K Expansion, and Jamaal Bowman on his Education Agenda
0:00
-54:29

CBOs & Pre-K/3K Expansion, and Jamaal Bowman on his Education Agenda

Educators of NYC's avatar
Educators of NYC
Mar 04, 2020

CBOs for Equity - www.cboequity.org/ 

Jamaal Bowman's campaign website - www.bowmanforcongress.com/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Educators of NYC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture