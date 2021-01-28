The new book, Black Lives Matter at School: An Uprising for Educational Justice
Cancel the Gifted and Talented Test Now, Not Next Year, Gotham Gazette
What the leaked DOE memo about the gifted program reveals, NYC Public School Parents blog
Video of FairTest forum on why the US Dept. of Education should waive the federally mandated tests this spring
NY State Education Department announcement that they intend to ask for a federal waiver, with instructions on how to provide comment
The documentary The Inconvenient Truth behind Waiting for Superman about the fight against privatization and school closures, narrated by Brian Jones
Excerpt from the book in the Washington Post—with essays by Jesse Hagopian and Brian Jones
Black Lives Matter at Schools With Brian Jones
Jan 28, 2021
Talk Out of School
A weekly podcast and radio show on WBAI 99.5 FM NYC, hosted by Leonie Haimson of Class Size Matters, and Daniel Alicea of Educators of NYC. We speak about the issues and controversies affecting public schools and public education in New York City, statewide and nationally.A weekly podcast and radio show on WBAI 99.5 FM NYC, hosted by Leonie Haimson of Class Size Matters, and Daniel Alicea of Educators of NYC. We speak about the issues and controversies affecting public schools and public education in New York City, statewide and nationally.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes