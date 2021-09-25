Audrey Watters on the history of teaching machines in our schools and the misuse of ed tech today

Resources:
Audrey Watters new book, published by MIT Press, “Teaching Machines: The History of Personalized Learning”
Latest NY Times article on the current state of the vaccine mandate for teachers and school staff
New New York State Senate bill requiring a remote learning option for NYC students and AM NY article about it
NYC Public School Parents on the new interim computerized assessments purchased by DOE for $36 million
Allen Golston of Gates Foundation quote on the purpose of education
Video of Mario Savio 1964 speech