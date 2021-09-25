The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
Audrey Watters on the history of teaching machines in our schools and the misuse of ed tech today
Educators of NYC
Sep 25, 2021

Resources: 

Audrey Watters new book, published by MIT Press, “Teaching Machines: The History of Personalized Learning”  

Latest NY Times article on the current state of the vaccine mandate for teachers and school staff

New New York State Senate bill requiring a remote learning option for NYC students and AM NY article about it

NYC Public School Parents on the new interim computerized assessments purchased by DOE for $36 million

Allen Golston of Gates Foundation quote on the purpose of education

Video of Mario Savio 1964 speech

 

