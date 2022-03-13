A Conversation with Prof Yohuru Williams about the Push to Censor US History in Schools

Gothamist, Vaccination rates vary for students attending NYC's public schools, March 9, 2022 https://gothamist.com/news/vaccination-rates-vary-for-students-attending-nycs-public-schools

Books by Yohuru Williams https://www.amazon.com/Books-Yohuru-Williams/s?rh=n%3A283155%2Cp_27%3AYohuru+Williams

ACLU, Defending Our Right to Learn, March 10, 2022, https://www.aclu.org/news/free-speech/defending-our-right-to-learn

UCLA, The Conflict Campaign Exploring Local Experiences of the Campaign to Ban “Critical Race Theory” in Public K–12 Education in the U.S., Jan. 2022, https://idea.gseis.ucla.edu/publications/files/the-conflict-campaign-report,

Inside Higher Ed, How K-12 Book Bans Affect Higher Education, Feb. 20, 2022 https://www.insidehighered.com/news/2022/02/10/how-k-12-book-bans-affect-higher-education

The Guardian, US conservatives linked to rich donors wage campaign to ban books from schools, Jan. 24, 2022 https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jan/24/us-conservatives-campaign-books-ban-schools

Salon, First, the book-banners came for CRT and LGBTQ. Now they're censoring women's history, March 1, 2022, https://www.salon.com/2022/03/01/first-the-book-banners-came-for-crt-and-lgbtq-now-theyre-censoring-womens-history/

The Daily Poster, How Dark Money Shaped The School Safety Debate, https://www.dailyposter.com/how-dark-money-shaped-the-school-safety-debate/ , March 8, 2022