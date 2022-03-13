The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
A Conversation with Prof Yohuru Williams about the Push to Censor US History in Schools
A Conversation with Prof Yohuru Williams about the Push to Censor US History in Schools

Educators of NYC
Mar 13, 2022

Gothamist, Vaccination rates vary for students attending NYC's public schools, March 9, 2022  https://gothamist.com/news/vaccination-rates-vary-for-students-attending-nycs-public-schools

Books by Yohuru Williams https://www.amazon.com/Books-Yohuru-Williams/s?rh=n%3A283155%2Cp_27%3AYohuru+Williams

ACLU, Defending Our Right to Learn, March 10, 2022,  https://www.aclu.org/news/free-speech/defending-our-right-to-learn

UCLA, The Conflict Campaign Exploring Local Experiences of the Campaign to Ban “Critical Race Theory” in Public K–12 Education in the U.S., Jan. 2022, https://idea.gseis.ucla.edu/publications/files/the-conflict-campaign-report

Inside Higher Ed, How K-12 Book Bans Affect Higher Education, Feb. 20, 2022 https://www.insidehighered.com/news/2022/02/10/how-k-12-book-bans-affect-higher-education

The Guardian, US conservatives linked to rich donors wage campaign to ban books from schools,  Jan. 24, 2022 https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jan/24/us-conservatives-campaign-books-ban-schools

Salon, First, the book-banners came for CRT and LGBTQ. Now they're censoring women's history, March 1, 2022, https://www.salon.com/2022/03/01/first-the-book-banners-came-for-crt-and-lgbtq-now-theyre-censoring-womens-history/

The Daily Poster, How Dark Money Shaped The School Safety Debate, https://www.dailyposter.com/how-dark-money-shaped-the-school-safety-debate/ , March 8, 2022

