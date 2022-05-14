The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
A Conversation with NYC Educators: Jonathan Halabi and Newly Elected UFT HS Executive Board
A Conversation with NYC Educators: Jonathan Halabi and Newly Elected UFT HS Executive Board

May 14, 2022

Daniel interviewed, Jonathan Halabi, the longest-serving HS chapter leader, who will share his expert analysis of the 2022 UFT election. Also interviews with the newly elected High School division teachers for UFT Executive Board - Nick Bacon, Ibeth Mejia, Lydia Howrilka, Ed Calamia, Ronnie Almonte, Alex Jallot, and Ilona Nanay. They share their vision for our union and city schools. You can also tune in online at: http://wbai.org

