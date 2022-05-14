Daniel interviewed, Jonathan Halabi, the longest-serving HS chapter leader, who will share his expert analysis of the 2022 UFT election. Also interviews with the newly elected High School division teachers for UFT Executive Board - Nick Bacon, Ibeth Mejia, Lydia Howrilka, Ed Calamia, Ronnie Almonte, Alex Jallot, and Ilona Nanay. They share their vision for our union and city schools. You can also tune in online at: http://wbai.org
A Conversation with NYC Educators: Jonathan Halabi and Newly Elected UFT HS Executive Board
May 14, 2022
Talk Out of School
A weekly podcast and radio show on WBAI 99.5 FM NYC, hosted by Leonie Haimson of Class Size Matters, and Daniel Alicea of Educators of NYC. We speak about the issues and controversies affecting public schools and public education in New York City, statewide and nationally.
