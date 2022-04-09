The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
A Conversation with NYC Educators - Dr. Doris Lee and Christina Gavin
Apr 09, 2022

Daniel interviewed Dr. Doris Lee. She is the founding principal of Village Academy, a small middle school in the Far Rockaway community of NYC. Dr. Lee started her career as a middle school educator in the Bedford-Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn. Dr. Lee is a product of NYC public schools. Also, we shared an interview with Christina Gavin, a District 75 high school librarian in the Bronx. She is the second librarian I’ve interviewed in the last few weeks and she has some really great insights about the school librarian and school libraries in our city schools.

