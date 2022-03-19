The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
A Conversation with Noah Teachey and Arlene Laverde
A Conversation with Noah Teachey and Arlene Laverde

Educators of NYC
Mar 19, 2022

Daniel spoke with two NYC educators. We talked about the needs & challenges school librarians are facing in NYC public schools with, Arlene Rabuse-Laverde, high school librarian; & also we discussed the new educator podcast, Professional Development, w/ its host, Noah Teachey, 6-12 music teacher. Noah also spoke to the challenges NYC music teachers are facing pre and during the pandemic.

