A Conversation with Noah Teachey and Arlene Laverde

Daniel spoke with two NYC educators. We talked about the needs & challenges school librarians are facing in NYC public schools with, Arlene Rabuse-Laverde, high school librarian; & also we discussed the new educator podcast, Professional Development, w/ its host, Noah Teachey, 6-12 music teacher. Noah also spoke to the challenges NYC music teachers are facing pre and during the pandemic.
Talk Out of School
A weekly podcast and radio show on WBAI 99.5 FM NYC, hosted by Leonie Haimson of Class Size Matters, and Daniel Alicea of Educators of NYC. We speak about the issues and controversies affecting public schools and public education in New York City, statewide and nationally.
