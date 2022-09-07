The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
A conversation with faith leaders about the budget cuts to schools
Sep 07, 2022

Faith leaders call on Mayor to “immediately restore $469 million cut from public schools”
https://www.jfrej.org/news/2022/08/faith-leaders-pray-nyc-mayor-restorethecuts

The letter itself signed by 140+ NYC faith leaders and groups
https://www.jfrej.org/news/2022/08/faith-leaders-pray-nyc-mayor-restorethecuts

Article about the letter in City and State journal
https://www.cityandstateny.com/policy/2022/08/eric-adams-said-those-complaining-about-budget-cuts-should-pray-religious-leaders-said-s-not-enough/376474/

