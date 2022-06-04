The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC
Talk Out of School
A Conversation with Dyslexia Activists, Dr. Akeela Azcuy and Naomi Peña
0:00
-58:16

A Conversation with Dyslexia Activists, Dr. Akeela Azcuy and Naomi Peña

Educators of NYC's avatar
Educators of NYC
Jun 04, 2022

Class Size Matters - http://classsizematters.org

Literacy Academy Collective - https://www.literacyacademycollective.org/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Educators of NYC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture