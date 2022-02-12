Daniel spoke to NYCDOE educator & parent, Camille Eterno, about the state of our city schools and her run for president of the United Federation of Teachers. They discussed smaller class sizes, mayoral control, health & safety during the pandemic and the response by the DOE and UFT, changes to retiree healthcare, our upcoming teacher contract, school segregation, specialized high school admissions testing, and more!
A Conversation with Camille Eterno: NYC Educator and Parent, Candidate for UFT President
Feb 12, 2022
Talk Out of School
A weekly podcast and radio show on WBAI 99.5 FM NYC, hosted by Leonie Haimson of Class Size Matters, and Daniel Alicea of Educators of NYC. We speak about the issues and controversies affecting public schools and public education in New York City, statewide and nationally.A weekly podcast and radio show on WBAI 99.5 FM NYC, hosted by Leonie Haimson of Class Size Matters, and Daniel Alicea of Educators of NYC. We speak about the issues and controversies affecting public schools and public education in New York City, statewide and nationally.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes