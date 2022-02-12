The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC
Talk Out of School
A Conversation with Camille Eterno: NYC Educator and Parent, Candidate for UFT President
0:00
-57:21

A Conversation with Camille Eterno: NYC Educator and Parent, Candidate for UFT President

Educators of NYC's avatar
Educators of NYC
Feb 12, 2022

Daniel spoke to NYCDOE educator & parent, Camille Eterno, about the state of our city schools and her run for president of the United Federation of Teachers. They discussed smaller class sizes, mayoral control, health & safety during the pandemic and the response by the DOE and UFT, changes to retiree healthcare, our upcoming teacher contract, school segregation, specialized high school admissions testing, and more!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Educators of NYC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture