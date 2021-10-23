A Conversation w/ Dr. Sam Anderson - Community & Mayoral Control

Daniel Alicea interviewed long-time radical activist, teacher, writer, and scholar, Dr. Sam Anderson about the struggle for community control of the school governance of New York City public schools. We discussed the trajectory from the experiment of Ocean Hill-Brownsville to decentralization from 1969-2002, and the advent of present-day mayoral control of NYC schools.
A weekly podcast and radio show on WBAI 99.5 FM NYC, hosted by Leonie Haimson of Class Size Matters, and Daniel Alicea of Educators of NYC. We speak about the issues and controversies affecting public schools and public education in New York City, statewide and nationally.
