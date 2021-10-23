The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
A Conversation w/ Dr. Sam Anderson - Community & Mayoral Control
A Conversation w/ Dr. Sam Anderson - Community & Mayoral Control

Oct 23, 2021

Daniel Alicea interviewed long-time radical activist, teacher, writer, and scholar, Dr. Sam Anderson about the struggle for community control of the school governance of New York City public schools. We discussed the trajectory from the experiment of Ocean Hill-Brownsville to decentralization from 1969-2002, and the advent of present-day mayoral control of NYC schools.

