The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC
Talk Out of School
A Conversation about the Teacher Shortage and Why Teachers Are Leaving the Classroom - w/ Liat Olenick and Annie Tan
0:00
-52:15

A Conversation about the Teacher Shortage and Why Teachers Are Leaving the Classroom - w/ Liat Olenick and Annie Tan

Educators of NYC's avatar
Educators of NYC
Aug 27, 2022

Newark and Philadelphia schools keep their mask mandates

Annie Tan's blog: Today, I resigned from teaching

Liat Olenick in the Nation: Why I’m Joining the Exodus of Teachers Leaving the Classroom 

 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Educators of NYC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture