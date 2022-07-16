The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC
Talk Out of School
A Conversation About the Fight Against NYC School Budget Cuts - w/ Prof. Noliwe Rooks, Matt Gonzales and Shoshana Brown
0:00
-58:06

A Conversation About the Fight Against NYC School Budget Cuts - w/ Prof. Noliwe Rooks, Matt Gonzales and Shoshana Brown

Educators of NYC's avatar
Educators of NYC
Jul 16, 2022

Related links:

Mayor Adams called protestors "clowns" and blamed Albany for his budget cuts to schools last night

Updated analysis: total Galaxy school cuts as of July 14 now at $1.42 billion

AQE Digital Toolkit - #RestoreTheCuts

People's Rally to Restore School Budgets - Sunday, July 17th at 10 AM, Bennet Park,  Upper Manhattan

Rally for Our Schools - Monday, July 19th,  10 AM, Tweed, Manhattan

Join Bird Dogging Efforts With People's Plan NYC

Protesters against school budget cuts escorted out of mayoral event

Focus returns to NYC’s per-student funding formula as school budget cuts loom

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Educators of NYC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture