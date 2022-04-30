A Conversation About Solutions Not Suspensions with Heather Clarke and Amshula Jayaram

Bios:

Heather Clarke is a Black Afro-Caribbean mother of 2 small children. She is also neuro-divergent, with an invisible disability. She has over 20 years of experience working as a teacher, and in the field of educational justice and policy, working with children and families with disabilities both in the United States and in other countries. Heather is an Early Childhood and Special Education adjunct professor at Queen’s College, Brooklyn College CUNY, and New York University. She is also a Field Mentor to student teachers at NYU. Through Heather’s The Learning Advocate LLC organization, she consults with parents/guardians, educators, businesses, and organizations on issues around racial Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, with a focus on the Disability community.

Amshula Jayaram is a campaign strategist and an advocate for racial, social, and economic justice, working for over a decade. Amshula has worked at the federal and state level, on a broad range of issues from post 9/11 abuses such as drone strikes and Guantanamo, to criminal legal reforms to bring accountability & justice to a flawed and racist system. Since November, Amshula has had the honor to join Alliance for Quality Education's AQE’s powerhouse team as Statewide Campaigns Director.

Links:

The Solutions Not Suspension Bill - https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/S767

Solutions Not Suspensions One Pager - https://drive.google.com/file/d/190yaAJQb-clD1J-CWUgrgCtLLDz4x1BQ/view?usp=sharing

AQE - https://www.aqeny.org/

Learning Advocate: www.learning-advocate.com

Learning Advocate Instagram https://www.instagram.com/learning_advocate/

https://www.autisminblack.org/