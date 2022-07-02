The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
A Conversation a NYC School Budget Cuts w/ Parents and Educators
Jul 02, 2022

Daniel speaks to Leonie, parent leaders, Tom Sheppard and Jonathan Greenberg, and educators, Aixa Rodriguez, Martina Meijer, and Ryan Bruckenthal about the looming school budget cuts for the 2022-23 school year.

