The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
2dEdited

Incredible! Years ago I was connected with a gentleman who was giving books to needy schools…free, no strings or money attached. He sent us something like 500 books. They were supposed to be for my classroom which was Pre-K. Not all the book were pre-k level so I shared them with other teachers who were thrilled to get books for their classrooms. I thanked him and told him what I did. He was thrilled. He didn’t ask for a dime or advertise his philanthropy.

The Union seems to be loving dealing with nonunion companies as they did when a deal with UHC was made. But to ask teachers to spend money on jewelry to get a library? Why not just buy books for your classroom as I and other teachers did/do through Teachers Choice or through a tax deductiion or just because? There are many philanthropic sources out there that are willing to help children. Why isn’t the Union seeking out those sources?

Thank you for exposing this highway robbery.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Educators of NYC and others
peter cherr's avatar
peter cherr
2d

any surprise whatsoever that the powers that be in our union would do something like this when it treats members of the union who are not unity the way they do? when they fired union workers to hire a non-unionized company to answer phones and deal with members calling? when they fire people they don't like on whim or because they feel like it, one of the very things that unions were started to prevent? one only has to wonder what they are getting personally to arrange such a deal. it can't just be for a few libraries at a few schools.

Reply
Share
2 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Educators of NYC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture