February break is here. Whether you’re on beach somewhere, on your couch, or just catching your breath — this is the moment to plug in.

There are major decisions happening right now about retirement benefits and pension, prescription coverage, and the future of UFT active workers and retirees.

Staying informed isn’t optional anymore.

📢 JOIN TODAY’S LIVE CALL WITH DAVID KAZANSKY

A Beginner’s Guide to the New TRS Roth TDA

The TRS Roth TDA option is now available, and many members still have questions about how it works and whether it makes sense.

This session will cover:

• How the TRS Roth TDA works

• Traditional vs. Roth contributions

• Taxes now vs. later

• What changes (and what doesn’t)

• What to consider before adjusting contributions

Clear information. Practical explanations. No spin.

📅 Tuesday, February 17

🕒 5PM

🔗 Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/xSNwkxWhQHSbZqjlyrup1g

Use a little of your break to make sure you understand your retirement savings options. Share this link with others too!

🔥 STAY CONNECTED WITH DAVID KAZANSKY

Follow David Kazansky for updates and analysis. He’s running for NYC TRS trustee in the upcoming spring election.

Follow at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61586074705494

Instagram: http://instagram.com/davidkaznyc

🌐 http://wetrustdavid.org

✍️ BEFORE YOU LOG OFF — SIGN THE PETITION

Stop Charging Retirees. NEARLY 5500 HAVE SIGNED ALREADY!

This petition is about one clear issue:

UFT retirees are paying significant prescription drug premiums — while the UFT Welfare Fund holds over $1 billion in reserves.

Here are the numbers:

• UFT retirees pay up to $180 per month (individuals) • Families pay up to $340 per month • That equals up to $1,260 per year for individuals • And up to $3,420 per year for families

Even with a possible reimbursement from the City (up to $900 for individuals only), retirees are still paying substantial annual costs in the thousands.

Meanwhile, several other major NYC unions provide premium-free prescription coverage to their retirees.

The petition calls on the UFT to:

Use its welfare fund reserves to subsidize or eliminate retiree prescription premiums — just like other unions do.

Just use existing reserves to stop charging retirees thousands per year.

👉 Sign here:

http://stopchargingretirees.org

Rest. Recharge.

But don’t disengage.

Protect your retirement. Learn more about your pension options.

Protect retiree prescription coverage.

Sign. Show up. Stay informed.