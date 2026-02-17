The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara K's avatar
Barbara K
17h

This charge is for a prescription drugs plan. But your math here is WRONG. Correct• UFT retirees pay up 180 to $180 per month (individuals)

• Families pay 360!! up to NOT $340 per month

• That equals up to 2160! NOT $1,260 per year for individuals

• And up to 4320! NOT $3,420 per year for families

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Educators of NYC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture