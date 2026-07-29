The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

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Clean + Comfort's avatar
Clean + Comfort
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I don't see anything that addresses the advances in special education and the use of AI programs. I would want to see language regarding a carveout similar to how the State handled the cell phone ban.

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