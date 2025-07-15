The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Mike
16h

You covered all of the bases here. A very well done piece, Arthur. As an aside, I was coincidentally speaking to a friend today about our retirement funds being heavily invested in AI companies. The main theme of the discussion was our inability to divest from these companies. They're all intertwined with other companies that provide hardware, software and materials for the growing AI industry. Even the rare earth metal companies that provide the material for the chips, wiring, circuits, and more, are making profit from the collaboration between Big AI and the end users, such as the DOE here. MP Materials just partnered with the Department of Defense to mine for rare earth metals. Share values went up 100% in two days of trading so far. That said, your argument to include limits on the use of AI through collective bargaining was spot on. Again, your research into this issue really stood out here.

Patricia Dobosz
20h

This is excellent!

