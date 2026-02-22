Friends,

Tonight at 7 PM on WBAI 99.5 FM, Talk Out of School features Part 1 of a two-part interview with longtime NYC educator, unionist, and former three-term TRS Trustee David Kazansky.

In this series, we will dig into:

• David’s storied career as an educator, unionist and trustee

• What really happens inside the TRS boardroom

• Private equity and pension transparency

• Fiduciary duty and divestment

• Tier 6 and what reform would actually take

• The upcoming TRS trustee election — and what’s at stake

This is a substantive, no-spin conversation about retirement security for NYC educators and retirees.

📻 Tune in tonight at 7 PM EST on WBAI 99.5 FM

Or stream it live at wbai.org

We will post the podcast here after the show.

Part 2 also drops here next week and will be aired the next time Daniel hosts Talk Out of School.

Let’s stay informed.

— Dan Alicea

Learn more about David at WeTrustDavid.org