Friends,
Tonight at 7 PM on WBAI 99.5 FM, Talk Out of School features Part 1 of a two-part interview with longtime NYC educator, unionist, and former three-term TRS Trustee David Kazansky.
In this series, we will dig into:
• David’s storied career as an educator, unionist and trustee
• What really happens inside the TRS boardroom
• Private equity and pension transparency
• Fiduciary duty and divestment
• Tier 6 and what reform would actually take
• The upcoming TRS trustee election — and what’s at stake
This is a substantive, no-spin conversation about retirement security for NYC educators and retirees.
We will post the podcast here after the show.
Part 2 also drops here next week and will be aired the next time Daniel hosts Talk Out of School.
— Dan Alicea
