The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mig Ace's avatar
Mig Ace
1h

Prescription data reveals a lot about a person: their health conditions, the problems they are experiencing, the problems they could develop, their projected lifespan, their co-morbidities, their potential expenses, their demographics, their employer… the list is endless. The repercussions of the release of this data will be unfathomable and eternal. It will be resold over and over. It may end up in the international market making us targets. Voluntarily hacked, smh, and It’s not just the employees in danger, it’s their spouses and their children - anyone covered by the healthplan. According to the new educator article, the DC37 minutes state Garrido only promised to share the data if it was made anonymous. Well that doesn’t give me any comfort whatsoever because, as we have learned from past mistakes, there is no such thing as anonymity. We should not be approving the dissemination of our prescription data at all - anonymous or not.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Educators of NYC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture