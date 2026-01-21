We’re about to reach an important milestone: we are approaching 4,500 signatures on the Stop Charging Retirees petition. Our first goal of 5,000 is now within reach today!

That number matters. It represents thousands of conversations, shared concerns, and a growing recognition that UFT retirees on fixed incomes should not be charged for prescription healthcare coverage while retirees in other NYC unions pay nothing. It shows that this issue resonates widely — and that people are ready to move from concern to action.

This moment isn’t about slowing down or complacency.

It’s about expanding outward so we can move to 10k and beyond!

We will be heard.

Phase Two: From Awareness to Organization

As we approach 5,000 signatures, we are entering Phase Two of this campaign — taking the petition beyond individual shares and into our schools, retirement communities, neighborhoods, and everyday spaces where educators connect.

To support this next phase, we’ve built out a Digital Share Toolkit — a one-stop organizing page with everything needed to share the campaign, collect signatures, and start conversations both online and in person.

👉 Visit the Share Toolkit: https://stopchargingretirees.org/ShareToolkit

We are also going to invite you to our first Zoom Rally in the coming days.

What’s Available on the Share Toolkit Page

The Share Toolkit is designed to make organizing simple, flexible, and accessible — whether you’re helping one person sign or organizing many.

🔗 One-Click Petition Sharing

At the top of the page, you’ll find easy sharing tools that let you:

Share the petition link

Share directly to Facebook, X/Twitter, Bluesky, LinkedIn, or email

Send the petition quickly in group chats or texts

These tools make it easy to spread the word in seconds.

📝 Downloadable Petition & Flyers

The toolkit includes print-ready materials for in-person organizing :

Official Stop Charging Retirees Petition (PDF) - Download and print to collect handwritten signatures from colleagues, neighbors, friends, and family.

Campaign Flyers - Designed to explain the issue clearly and direct people to sign.

Black & White Flyer- Optimized for mass copying — ideal for schools, retirement communities, and meetings.

These materials make it easy to organize even when Wi-Fi isn’t available.

📱 Shareable Images for Social Media

The toolkit also includes a growing library of downloadable graphics sized and styled for social media , including:

Clear, fact-based visuals showing that UFT retirees pay up to $3,420/year while other NYC unions pay $0

Campaign milestone graphics (including 3.5k+ signed visuals)

“Paying premiums on a fixed income is not a game” series images using familiar visuals

These images are ready to post, text, or email — no design work needed.

🗣️ Stories & Video Testimonials

The Share Toolkit also features community stories and videos from retirees and active educators explaining why this campaign matters to them .

If you’d like to add your voice, you can record a short video directly through the site — no script, no production required.

🎥 Record your video here: https://stopchargingretirees.org/RecordTestimonial

Sharing a story can be as simple as explaining why you signed or why this issue affects you or someone you care about.

📣 Ready-to-Use Messages & Click-to-Share Posts

For those who want help finding the right words, the toolkit includes pre-written messages you can copy or share instantly :

One-click posts for X/Twitter and Bluesky

Short Instagram story text

Longer Facebook and LinkedIn posts

Fact-based messages highlighting the cost disparity

These messages make it easy to share confidently without having to draft something from scratch.

Take the Petition Where You Are

Phase Two is about visibility and connection. It’s about relational organizing.

We encourage supporters to:

Pass the paper petition in your school building

Share flyers in your retirement community

Bring the petition to meetings, lunches, or gatherings

Use a WiFi-enabled phone or tablet to help people sign online on the spot

Share campaign images and messages with friends and family

Every signature starts with a conversation — and every conversation builds pressure for change.

This Is How We Grow a People-Powered Campaign

Approaching 4,500 signatures shows what’s possible when educators and retirees organize together. The Share Toolkit exists to help all of us take the next step — in ways that feel practical, personal, and sustainable.

📌 Share the link

📌 Print the petition

📌 Post an image

📌 Start a conversation

Together, we stop charging retirees.

👉 Sign or share the petition: https://stopchargingretirees.org

👉 Access the Share Toolkit: https://stopchargingretirees.org/ShareToolkit

👉 Share your story (optional): https://stopchargingretirees.org/RecordTestimonial