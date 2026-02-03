The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

User's avatar
mea's avatar
mea
4h

Thank you Norm. :) All true

Unity Whispers's avatar
Unity Whispers
4h

In the wake of the retiree and paraprofessional debacles, the consolidation of power inside the UFT has only tightened. The reassertion of control by national leadership, and the elevation of figures whose primary allegiance lies outside our own membership, speaks to a deeper crisis of democratic governance within the union. When decision making is ceded to individuals who are neither rooted in the day to day life of our schools nor accountable to our rank and file, the very character of the UFT is put at risk.

What makes the situation all the more troubling is the hypocrisy embedded in the leadership’s narrative. Members are warned about so called outside influences: activists and reformers such as DSA, retirees organizing for their own healthcare such as Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees. These are distractions to the truth: the union’s most consequential decisions are shaped by individuals whose authority does not derive from the UFT’s internal democratic structures. Everyone in the organization understands this contradiction. Everyone sees who is calling the shots.

This is no mere battle of personalities within Unity. It is a question of power, legitimacy, and the future of a union that once prided itself on democratic engagement. If the UFT continues down this path, it risks repeating the very losses that have already reshaped the landscape of teacher unionism in Chicago, Los Angeles and beyond. The lesson of those defeats is clear: when leadership distances itself from its own members, it forfeits the moral authority necessary to lead. The only antidote is a recommitment to transparency, internal democracy, and the collective voice of the educators who are the UFT.

