ABC supporters and acquaintances purged. Unity purge continues with more firings of those who ran with ABC or were seen as being too friendly. We learned of 2 more firings over the past few days, one was a Unity Caucus member and one was one of the few people who always ran with the oppo who kept a part-time job at the UFT despite that but apparently running with ABC was too much.

Friday, Sept. 5, 2025

I'm taking the 8 AM ferry tomorrow morning into the city for the Labor Day parade. The UFT contingent takes off around 11 and I will march with them and circle back to march with the NYC Retirees at 1:30. The Retiree UFT Chapter will be focused on fighting fascism. I don't agree that should be the focus because it is so much virtue signaling. As one CL said: Trump must be trembling.

Also marching will be a contingent of supporters of Ashley Rzonca, fired district rep from District 30 and I will march with them as I think the fight against fascism starts with Mulgrew and his Unity gang.

I see that revolt as the first potential super serious break in Unity control in its 60-year history of control. At a recent meeting where battling Trump fascism was discussed - watch the signs at the parade- I pointed out that when one political entity controls the largest union local in the nation for 60 years - and in the recent election where Unity got 54% of the vote but gets 100% of the officers, Exec Bd and AFT/NYSUT Delegates - well I call that fascism.

On Thursday, 20 people gathered at UFT HQ to make "Fight Fascism" signs for Saturday's Labor Day march while they will march with the Unity Caucus Fascists who lead our union. These are the same people who attack Marianne Pizzitola for being an authoritarian. Speaking of which,

I did attend the Happy 65th Birthday event at City Hall on Tuesday with Marianne's NYC Retirees to promote law 1096, opposed by our own union leaders who are more focused on saving the city money than saving our healthcare. Arthur Goldstein covered the event on Sep 02, 2025: At City Hall, We Stand for Medicare, Later, Unity holds a meeting praising themselves

The event supporting 1096 was very light hearted and fun. it was good to see some of my Retiree Advocates colleagues there with the RTC banner. Afterwards I went to lunch with an academic doing research on the UFT. I may earn a citation when the best-selling book comes out one day. And think of the movie rights. Who will play Mulgrew and Randi?

Chris Marte, whose politics probably echo Mamdani, and who has been our champion on 1096, has thrown his hat into the ring for City Council speaker and promises an independent council, which should be interesting if both he and Mamdani win.

I've had some interesting conversations with some people associated with the ARISE caucus crowd, consisting of MORE, NAC and RA.

I spent a great day with MORE/ARISE officer candidate Jessica Beck who led me on a bird watching expedition at Jamaica Wildlife preserve and I led her on a tour of my garden, Breezy Point, and we spent some time at Fort Tilden beach which, in the late afternoon, was empty and wonderful. Jessica introduced me to this oyster catcher and pointed to all the flying birds with fish in their claws or mouths. It was not all about da birds. We also had some deep talks about the union, the election and general politics, not always agreeing, but always respectful. Jessica is one of the people capable of bringing people together.

Some conversations with others connected to ARISE have not gone as well. There's a strong sense of self-righteousness based on their supposed willingness to take on controversial political issues - but not necessarily the Israel issue - unless it was with a front group. Some attack ABC for not taking on Trump as a way to attract Trump supporters in the election. ABC put out a survey before the election on issues of most concern and the Trump issue was nowhere to be found. My response is if you really want to fight Trump elect a more militant union leadership that will fight the Taylor Law penalties instead of hiding behind them and work with other unions to build enough power to close down the nation. Even Trump supporters, when faced with the kinds of attacks on their jobs, may see the light.

At the Labor Day parade, RTC will focus on fighting fascism. Here is a section of their leaflet:

Fundamentally, there is a sense they don't run to win but to make their political points. Instead of member-driven based on working with others to address the major issues of concern - like the threats to their jobs and working conditions from charter schools -- or threats to their healthcare -- they often focus on supporting other unions (not a bad thing) while ignoring political struggles closer to home -- like the rally for 1096 or the D. 30 revolt or the Mulgrew purges.

One of the most egregious purges was David Kazansky who originally was pushed out of his Teacher Retirement position but given a specially created AFT job out of 52 Broadway but was fired from that job in June and is going back to the classroom.

Arthur Goldstein wrote in Feb 16, 2024 about the move to oust him from TRS:

Unity Punishes Competence: And promotes mediocrity, directly hurting rank and file UFT Unity has priorities. Alas, their ostensible job, serving the members, is not among them. If it were, why would they be getting rid of David Kazansky? Kazansky is a pension trustee, and a very effective advocate. I know this firsthand, because when I’ve had questions, he’s listened, done research, and come back with accurate answers. This placed him in stark contrast with multiple UFT Unity employees who’ve stated whatever passed through their minds that moment and hoped for the best. Kazansky has been snatched up by AFT. Evidently someone there recognizes his ability and wishes to put it to use. So our loss is their gain. Why wasn’t Kazansky put up for re-election? That’s pretty simple, actually. There are several UFT reps from District 11 in the Bronx. There’s Kazansky, headed for AFT, Amy Arundell, now sorting paper clips over at 52, maybe, and Paul Egan, now (gasp!) actually working in a classroom as a teacher. My gosh, what a sorry fate! (Not even sent to do nothing over at HQ,)

David recently wrote about his situation on substack:

It's time for me to get a few things off my chest about my forced departure from the UFT and reflect on my decades of proud union service.

David Kazansky

Sep 01, 2025

The President of the UFT decided that the hundreds of thousands of in-service UFT members and retirees would be better off without me around. That my contributions as a full-time union rep for nearly 2 decades – longer if you count my PM staff work – amount to nothing as long as it satisfies Michael Mulgrew’s deep and dark emotional need to hurt those who do not conform to his definition of unquestioning devotion and fealty... Opposition to arbitrary and capricious behavior, policy, and leadership is what led me and many others to union work. I find it terribly unfortunate that you are expected to abandon those principles once you are part of the UFT corporation.

I haven't written much about the healthcare changes though I did say a few words about the support given by some RTC reps on the Mulgrew appointed healthcare committee. More to come. Here is a snippet of opposition the RTC people don't seem to have while the ABC chats blew up with comments.

The Chief Leader - City Unions Announce New Municiple Health Plan https://thechiefleader.com/stories/city-unions-announce-new-municipal-health-plan,55018 Rush to judgment Posted Wednesday, September 3, 2025 2:04 pm To the editor: The city has announced a new health plan for active city employees, pre-Medicare retirees and their dependents. A joint proposal from EmblemHealth and United Healthcare was selected, subject to ratification by the Municipal Labor Committee. The lead up included promises of transparency by MLC leaders, who don’t want to repeat missteps that doomed the original Medicare Advantage plan for retirees. (In a 2021 court decision won by the New York City Organization of Public Service Retirees, Judge Lyle Frank called the process “irrational.”) In 2023, the MLC approved a Medicare Advantage plan for Aetna — without having read the contract. There are already red flags that indicate no lessons learned. For one day only, the MLC will provide one representative from each union “access to the contract agreement and exhibits … at the offices of DC 37.” Actual members will not be able to view and provide feedback to their leaders before the ratification vote, hurriedly planned for late September. Meanwhile, the United Federation of Teachers” health committee quickly voted to send the proposal to their delegate assembly —also without having seen the actual contract. The selection of United Healthcare was made against the backdrop of a Department of Justice investigation of their Medicare Advantage billing practices. The probe focuses on allegations that the company manipulates patient diagnoses to receive higher payments from the federal government. Finally, as the MLC barrels towards a vote, it can’t be ignored that their secretary, Teamsters 237 President Gregory Floyd, serves on the Board of EmblemHealth. In a perfect world, he would either step down from the board or recuse himself from the vote. As he is in the running to succeed Harry Nespoli as chair of the MLC, it would definitely be the right thing to do, morally and politically. Harry Weiner The writer is a member of the Council of Municipal Retiree Organizations.

And some pics from the City Hall event.

