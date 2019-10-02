The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC
Talk Out of School
Betsy DeVos, Vouchers and School Privatization
0:00
-53:36

Betsy DeVos, Vouchers and School Privatization

Educators of NYC's avatar
Educators of NYC
Oct 02, 2019

Jessica Levin of the Education Law Center and Katherine Dunn of the Southern Poverty Law Center talk to Carol Burris about their new organizational joint effort to inform the public about school voucher programs: Public Funds Public Schools. Burris discusses how vouchers are part of the effort of Secretary of Education Betsy De Vos's push to transform public education to a privatized system. 

https://pfps.org
https://networkforpubliceducation.org

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Educators of NYC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture