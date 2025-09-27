The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
5d

The beginning of the campaign to win the next union election and build support for using a threat of a teacher strike to frighten the city to roll over.

The “vote down the plan” means an angry lame duck mayor, Adams might be able to impose a plan as his final “gift?”

Attacking the union from within only strengthens our enemies

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Educators of NYC and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Educators of NYC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture